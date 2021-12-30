Xiaomi 12X Might Launch in India – Colour and Storage Variants Surface

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has recently launched its Xiaomi 12 Series of smartphones in China that consists of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and the cheaper model Xiaomi 12X. Now the latest report from 91mobiles has suggested that Xiaomi 12X will also be launched in India whereas not much information is available regarding the other two devices. Moreover, the colour and storage variants of the upcoming Xiaomi 12X has also been revealed. Mentioned below are the specification details and more about Xiaomi 12X.

Xiaomi 12X Specifications

Talking about the display of the upcoming Xiaomi 12X, the device will come featuring a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has an HDR10+ certification and offers up to 1100nits brightness. As far as the processor of the device is considered, Xiaomi 12X is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is paired up with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. In addition to this, Xiaomi 12X operates on the in-house built software, MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Talking about the camera module of the smartphone, Xiaomi 12X comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telephoto camera. At the front of the device, Xiaomi 12X has a 32MP selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 67W fast charge technology as well through a USB Type-C charging port.

Colour and Storage Specifications

According to the industry sources, as mentioned in the report from 91mobiles, the Chinese smartphone giant will be soon launching its Xiaomi 12X in India and some information about the storage variants of the device for India has been revealed. It is being speculated that the handset will be available in two RAM and internal storage variants. The first one will have 8GB of RAM paired up with 128GB of onboard storage while the other one will come with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

In addition to this, it is expected that Xiaomi 12X will be launched in India with colour options including purple, blue and grey. As far as the price of the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi is considered, one can expect the device to be priced around Rs 40,000 for Indian markets while the exact price tag remains unknown.