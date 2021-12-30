Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Price Detail Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Xiaomi will soon be bringing in its Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and the price of the device has been revealed ahead of its India launch. It is to be noted that the launch of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will mark the launch of the first smartphone with 120W fast-charge technology in India and will be the fastest charging smartphone in the country. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is also expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which was launched earlier this year in China. Previous reports have also revealed some information regarding the specification of the device.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Price Details

According to a report from India Today, India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy has said in an interview that the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphone will be priced in the range of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. This price range falls in the same range as the price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launched in China. The latter was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 1,899 which is roughly around Rs 22,200 for a 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The device also had two more storage variants – 8GB + 128GB model priced at CNY 2,099 which is somewhere around Rs 24,600 and 8GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 2,299 which is roughly around Rs 26,900. That being said, exact price details for the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are yet to be revealed by the company.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Specifications

It was earlier reported that the device will come featuring 120W fast charge technology and using the latest charging technology, the smartphone can be charged from 0 to 100% within 15 minutes of time span. Users can expect more details on the device by Xiaomi pretty soon, however, currently is expected that the device will come in Stealth Black, Pacific Pearl and Camo Green colour options.

As far as other specs of the devices are concerned, it is expected as mentioned above that the device will be quite similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which means that the handset could come featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, the smartphone might have a triple rear camera set up lead by a 108MP primary camera. The device could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and could be backed by a 4500mAH battery.