Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Renders, Key Specs Leak

Amazfit is all set to launch a trio of new smartwatches in China on October 12. Well, the wearable brand is speculated to launch the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches. Ahead of the global launch of these models slated for October 11, the renders and specifications of these upcoming Amazfit smartwatches have been leaked online by PassionateGeekz.

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Specs Leak

Talking about the Amazfit GTR 3, it is believed to feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to support 150 sports modes. The smartphone is speculated to be launched with a 450mAh battery, which is touted to deliver up to 24 days of battery life. The Amazfit GTR 3 renders is likely to arrive in two colour options - Moonlight Gray and Thunder Black. From the existing reports, the Amazfit GTR 3 is believed to be priced around $215 (approx. Rs 16,000).

Talking about the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, the smartwatch is likely to be launched with a relatively larger 1.45-inch display with a pixel density of 331 ppi. This smartwatch is tipped to arrive in two variants - Sports and Classic. In terms of pricing, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is said to be priced at around $225 (approx. Rs 17,000).

Lastly, the Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch is rumoured to be launched with a 1.75-inch display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels. The wearable could be launched in three colours - Ivory White, Tera Rose, and Graphite Black. The Amazfit GTS 3 is believed to cost nearly $205 (nearly 15,400).

All the upcoming Amazfit smartwatches are said to run the proprietary ZEPP OS software. The other common aspects of these upcoming wearables are an aluminum alloy body, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, 2 hours of charging time, over 150 watch faces, swimming pulse measurement, SpO2 sensor, biometric sensor and more.

As of now, there is no word regarding the official specs and pricing of these Amafit smartwatches. Given that the global launch is set for October 11, we can get further details at the launch event.