Apple iPhone SE 3 Could Replace iPhone 14 Mini Variant

The iPhone SE models have been quite successful among fans as they are affordable and come with the premiumness of an iPhone. The next-generation model that is speculated to be launched in this lineup is the iPhone SE 3. Now, fresh speculation by the Japanese Apple blog Macotakara has claimed that the iPhone SE 3 will not arrive with a design revamp and will resemble the existing model in the SE series.

Apparently, the iPhone SE could be launched with the same 4.7-inch LCD display and a Touch ID home button. On the other hand, previous speculations suggest that a more significant design change could be expected with this upcoming model.

Apple iPhone SE 3 Rumours

Furthermore, iPhone SE 3 rumours suggest that the device could feature the most powerful Apple A15 Bionic chip that was used by the iPhone 13 series. With this processor, the affordable iPhone series could arrive with 5G connectivity support. Also, the blog expects that the production of the new models could debut in December and start shipping in spring 2022.

In June this year, Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst also predicted that the 2022 iPhone SE could maintain the same design for the chassis. While it will retain the same chassis and display size, it will get 5G support and spec bump.

On the contrary, there are other reports suggesting that the iPhone SE that could be launched next could feature a relatively larger 5.5-inch display and have a side-mounted Touch ID. Last year, the same analyst came up with the idea of an iPhone SE Plus.

However, these rumours are just in the discussion stage and it remains to be seen if the iPhone SE 3 could arrive as a replacement for the iPhone 13 mini or the low-end model in the iPhone 14 series.

The Cupertino tech giant is expected to follow the spring launch schedule for the iPhone SE 3. Notably, the first iPhone SE was launched in March 2016 and the second-generation variant was launched in April last year. However, an official confirmation is awaited from Apple.