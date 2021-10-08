Excitel vs ACT: 300 Mbps Broadband Plans Compared

As broadband users demand more speed and benefits from their service providers, fibre broadband services are picking up pace in India right now. Excitel and ACT Fibernet are leading service providers in this segment. Both these companies have launched plans and offers that make them stand out against the rest out there. Moreover, both these services provide OTT benefits with their fibre broadband plans that make them interesting offers for customers looking out for such services.

If you want to subscribe to a 300 Mbps plan, then here is a comparison between both the Excitel and ACT Fibernet 300 Mbps fibre broadband plans available in the market right now.

Excitel 300 Mbps Fibre Broadband Plan

Excitel’s 300 Mbps broadband plan is available starting from Rs 899. While this is the cost of the plan per month, you will get reduced monthly charges on subscribing to it for more months. For instance, if you take up the quarterly plan, then the monthly charges will drop to Rs 752 and if take up the annual subscription, the monthly cost of the Excitel 300 Mbps plan will drop to Rs 499.

Apart from this, Excitel offers truly unlimited data without any FUP limitations. To be eligible to get the OTT benefits, you need to purchase the plan on a quarterly basis or more. If you take up the quarterly or above subscription of the 300 Mbps fibre broadband plan from Excitel, then you will get Voot Select, Eros Now, and SharmarooMe subscriptions for free.

Also, the company does not involve any installation charge to set up the fibre broadband connection. The only additional charge that you need to pay is Rs 2,000 refundable security deposit for the ONU devices.

ACT Fibernet 300 Mbps Fibre Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet 300 Mbps fibre broadband plan is priced at Rs 1,185 in the Bengaluru circle. You can get this plan for a month or opt for the annual subscription to get two months of additional service for free. While it provides unlimited data, it comes with the FUP limit of 3000GB of data per month. The OTT subscriptions bundled with this plan include ZEE5 Premium one-month trial, Epic ON and Cult fit.

Which Is Better?

From the comparison, it is clear that the Excitel 300 Mbps fibre broadband plan is better than the ACT Fibernet offering. It costs relatively lower and gives a lot of benefits. Moreover, there is truly unlimited data, more OTT benefits, and lower cost on choosing the annual subscription.