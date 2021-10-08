BSNL Latest Broadband Plans With Multiple OTT Benefits

BSNL, the largest fixed-line operator in India has come up with a couple of new Bharat Fibre (FTTH) broadband plans in the country. The new BSNL FTTH Broadband plans launched by the company for all its users across India are SuperStar Premium-1 and SuperStar Premium-2. These new plans are bundled with free OTT subscriptions to some premium applications. These new plans will be available to both new and existing customers of its FTTH services as a regular offer from now on.

New BSNL FTTH Plans

With these plans, the new BSNL FTTH users will be able to choose the plan that they are interested in without any promotional validity limitations. Notably, the SuperStar Premium-1 plan offers 100 Mbps speed up to 1000GB of data. Post this FUP, the speed will drop to 5 Mbps. On the other hand, the SuperStar Premium-2 plan offers 150 Mbps data speed up to the FUP of 2000GB and the speed will drop to 10 Mbps on exhausting this limit.

These plans are available from October 5 and the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is priced at Rs 749 while the SuperStar Premium-2 FTTH plan is priced at Rs 949. Other aspects of these plans include a security deposit of one month, a minimum hire period of one month and no telephone fixed monthly charges. Also, there is unlimited voice calling to any network across the country.

Customers who opt for these new plans will get the premium subscription to Yupp TV and BSNL Cinamplus services sans paying any additional charges. Other free OTT subscriptions bundled with these plans include Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, and Voot Select. Notably, Yupp TV will include live TV channels, web series, Premium TV channels and the latest movies. To provide the OTT services with these plans, the authority has decided to introduce these new Bharat Fibre Broadband plans for users in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar circle.

Also, the company notes that the bundled OTT subscription will be discontinued as soon as subscribers opt from these plans. As per the agreement, the validity of Yupp TV is March 31, 2022, so the bundled offer will be valid until the expiry of the company’s agreement with the service provider.