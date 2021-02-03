Yupp TV is partnering with BSNL for “YuppTV Scope”

YuppTV, which is a leading OTT platform, known popularly for the content that it offers announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in an effort to launch a tech-enabled single subscription platform for video streaming, dubbed YuppTV scope.

For those of you unaware, these two companies have been partners for quite some time, with Yupp TV previously having signed an MOU with the telco provider in a bid to offer OTT services to broadband subscribers, further attracting prospective customers.

YuppTV is also one of the world’s largest TV and On-demand service provider, especially when it comes to South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages.

What is YuppTV Scope?

Now, YuppTV is launching a compelling video service for BSNL’s broadband users. What sets YuppTV apart is the fact that YuppTV scope offers users a single subscription to all premium OTT platforms, making it easier to access their content, reducing the task of having to keep subscribing to each of these platforms separately.

The platforms on offer include SonyLiv, ZEE5, Voot Select & YuppTV. This comes as a push to eliminate the tedious task of accessing and recharging subscriptions time and again. According to the company, YuppTV evolves into a SAAS enabled platform providing an ecosystem for all key stakeholders including content partners, broadcasters, Telecom and broadband providers to offer a unique seamless service to the customers.

The new YuppTV Scope is capable of catering to all kinds of users, from the new Gen Z viewers to the older crowd, with the platform offering a TV esque experience for consumers who prefer cable TV, whilst allowing the users to switch to live TV channels seamlessly.

For those of you wondering, YuppTV Scope promises to deliver a properly curated experience with users getting personalized recommendations based on viewership patterns, which are manually checked and curated via a team of experts, using AI and Machine Learning.

The usability aspect has also been kept in mind, with the YuppTV Scope being a cross-platform service, meaning it can be accessed using a Smart TV, PC, Mobile, Tablet etc. Users are also allowed to carry out live chats, participate in live polls, and request content of their choice while enjoying the TV.