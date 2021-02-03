Tata Sky Broadband Offering Free Dual Band Wi-Fi Router, Details

Tata Sky Broadband is offering users a free Wi-Fi router with its plans. It is a dual-band Wi-Fi router as mentioned on the company’s website. The router will be availed to the customers on any plan they choose to go for. Along with the free router, Tata Sky is also offering free expert installation of the connection to the users. The speciality of the dual-band router is that it can easily facilitate up to 300 Mbps speed and more. The reason why we mention 300 Mbps is that the highest-speed plan that Tata Sky Broadband offers is of 300 Mbps.

Tata Sky Broadband Offerings Everyone Should Know About

The internet service provider (ISP) offers five different plans to the users. These plans range from 50 Mbps to 300 Mbps and offer unlimited data as well. Unlimited data from Tata Sky plans come with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 3.3TB or 3,300GB data.

But this is not all you get with the broadband offering of Tata Sky. There is more according to the website of the company. First of all, the company offers 99.9% uptime on its fiber network. Then, either of the 5 plans offers customers uniform upload and download speeds.

The ISP also offers data rollover facility along with the flexibility of changing the plan whenever they want to the users. Tata Sky also claims that its broadband network is very secure. Users also get a free landline connection with their plan.

A thing worthy to note here is that Tata Sky offers a 1 Gbps broadband plan in the Mumbai circle. The price of the plan is not listed but it is mentioned on the website.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans

As mentioned above, there are five plans that Tata Sky broadband offers to its users at the moment. The 50 Mbps plan is not available for one month purchase; users can get it for a minimum of 3 months which will cost them Rs 2097 (exclusive of GST). The 100 Mbps plan is available for a monthly cost of Rs 950. Then there is the 150 Mbps plan which is available for Rs 1,050 on a monthly basis; 200 Mbps plan is available for Rs 1,150 for a month, and the 300 Mbps plan is available for Rs 1,600 a month. All the prices are exclusive of GST and are available in long-term validity options.

What do you make of the broadband offerings from Tata Sky? Do let us know in the comments section below.