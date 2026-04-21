Vodafone Idea Expands Network in Bihar and Jharkhand with 5,100 New Sites



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has strengthened its network infrastructure in Bihar and Jharkhand with the addition of over 5,100 new sites across L1800 and L2100 spectrum bands, covering more than 8,000 villages and towns between January and December 2025, according to an official release.

Also Read: Vi Adds Over 7,200 Sites in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; Data Usage Grows 57 Percent









Vi Network Expansion in Key Cities

The telecom operator said on April 15, 2026, that it has also deployed an additional L2500 layer across 900 sites in key cities, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Gaya, Darbhanga, Biharsharif, Sasaram, Arrah, Motihari and Gopalganj. These enhancements have improved network coverage and capacity, particularly in high-density areas.

Vi Non-Stop Hero Plans

Vi highlighted that it is the only telecom operator offering unlimited 4G data plans in the Bihar and Jharkhand circle. Its prepaid portfolio includes the “Non-Stop Hero” plans, which provide 24-hour unlimited 4G and 5G data throughout the month, starting at Rs 365.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Cuts Benefits and Raises Prices on Select Plans; New Plans Rolled Out

Vi Super Hero Plans

The company also offers “Super Hero” plans starting at Rs 365, which provide unlimited data from midnight to noon, catering to users with high data needs during late-night and morning hours. For the remainder of the day, these plans include additional data benefits such as weekend data rollover and up to 2GB of additional data at no extra cost.

Vi Hero Plans

Another offering, the “Hero Plans,” starting at Rs 349, provides unlimited night-time data between 12 midnight and 6 am, along with similar additional benefits such as weekend data rollover and Data Delight. The company said these plans continue to see strong customer traction among users seeking uninterrupted, worry-free data usage.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Achieves 98 Percent 4G Population Coverage With 1,17,000 New Broadband Sites

National Rollout and Future Growth Plans

Vi noted that its network expansion efforts are part of a broader national transformation strategy aimed at increasing 4G population coverage to 90 percent, up from 85.5 percent as of December 2025. Over the past year, the company has added more than 130,000 sites nationwide, resulting in a 40 percent increase in overall network capacity.

Looking ahead, Vodafone Idea plans to roll out over 30,000 additional sites during the current financial year, while continuing to expand its 5G services across 17 priority circles.