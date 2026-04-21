Vi Adds Over 7,200 Sites in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; Data Usage Grows 57 Percent

Reported by Kripa B 0

Telco expands network with over 7,200 new sites, driven by rising demand for affordable unlimited data plans.

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Highlights

  • Adds over 7,200 network sites across key spectrum bands.
  • Offers unlimited data plans starting at Rs 365.
  • Plans rollout of over 30,000 additional sites this fiscal.

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Vi Adds Over 7,200 Sites in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; Data Usage Grows 57 Percent
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reported a 57 per cent increase in data consumption across the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circle, attributing the growth to sustained network expansion and rising adoption of its unlimited data plans. “At just Rs 365, Vi is the only telecom operator to offer the most affordable entry-level unlimited data plans in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” the telco said.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Cuts Benefits and Raises Prices on Select Plans; New Plans Rolled Out




Network Expansion Drives Data Growth

According to an official release dated April 13, 2026, between January and December 2025, the company undertook significant infrastructure upgrades, adding over 7,200 sites across L900 and L1800 spectrum bands in 3,411 cities and towns. Additionally, Vi said it has also deployed the most efficient 900 MHz spectrum across more than 11,200 sites, resulting in improved indoor connectivity, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

"The growth in data consumption is also driven by increasing adoption of Vi’s truly Unlimited Data propositions in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," the company said.

Affordable Unlimited Plans Fuel Adoption

The telecom provider highlighted strong customer traction for its prepaid offerings, especially the “Non-Stop Hero” plans, which provide unlimited 4G and 5G data for 24 hours throughout the month, starting at Rs 365. Another key offering, the “Hero Plans,” includes unlimited night data between 12 midnight and 6 am, along with benefits such as weekend data rollover and up to 2GB of complimentary extra data.

"These packs starting at Rs 349, also offer additional data benefits like Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight, which gives up to 2GB of extra data at no additional cost," Vi said, adding that these offerings continue to see strong traction among customers seeking uninterrupted, worry-free data usage.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Achieves 98 Percent 4G Population Coverage With 1,17,000 New Broadband Sites

Improved Coverage and Capacity Nationwide

According to Vi, these network expansion initiatives are aligned with the company’s national network transformation to widen 4G population coverage to 90 percent, from 85.5 percent as of December 2025. Nationwide, the company added over 130,000 sites in the past year, boosting overall network capacity by 40 per cent.

Future Expansion and 5G Rollout Plans

Looking ahead, Vi plans to roll out more than 30,000 additional sites during the current financial year while continuing to expand its 5G footprint across 17 priority circles.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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