Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched two new phones in India - Redmi A7, and Redmi A7 Pro. The Redmi A7 series features large display panels with support for high-refresh rate. There's also support for wired reverse charging with the phones and a minimal price difference between the standard and the Pro variant of the device. The new Redmi phones will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail outlets. The first sale will start from April 23, 2026. Let's take a look at the phones and their price and specifications.









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Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro Price in India

Redmi A7 will be available in a single 3GB + 64GB variant for Rs 10,999 in Black and Blue colour options. The Redmi A7 Pro is also available in a single memory variant of 4GB + 64GB for Rs 11,999 in Black and Orange colour options.

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Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro Specifications in India

The Redmi A7 comes with a 6.88-inch display while the Redmi A7 Pro comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices support 15W wired charging with a 15W charger inside the box and 7.5W reverse wired charging. The phone series is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. The additional features of the series include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor,IP52-rated durability, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is support for additional features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search for the Redmi A7 Pro. In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual nanoSIM, and includes a dedicated microSD card slot expandable up to 2TB, ensuring flexibility and ample storage options.