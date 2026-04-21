Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Redmi A7 will be available in a single 3GB + 64GB variant for Rs 10,999 in Black and Blue colour options. The Redmi A7 Pro is also available in a single memory variant of 4GB + 64GB for Rs 11,999 in Black and Orange colour options.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched two new phones in India - Redmi A7, and Redmi A7 Pro.
  • The Redmi A7 series features large display panels with support for high-refresh rate.
  • There's also support for wired reverse charging with the phones and a minimal price difference between the standard and the Pro variant of the device.

Follow Us

redmi a7 redmi a7 pro launched india

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched two new phones in India - Redmi A7, and Redmi A7 Pro. The Redmi A7 series features large display panels with support for high-refresh rate. There's also support for wired reverse charging with the phones and a minimal price difference between the standard and the Pro variant of the device. The new Redmi phones will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail outlets. The first sale will start from April 23, 2026. Let's take a look at the phones and their price and specifications.




Read More - Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 India Launch Confirmed

Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro Price in India

Redmi A7 will be available in a single 3GB + 64GB variant for Rs 10,999 in Black and Blue colour options. The Redmi A7 Pro is also available in a single memory variant of 4GB + 64GB for Rs 11,999 in Black and Orange colour options.

Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 6 Series Launching in India on this Date

Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro Specifications in India

The Redmi A7 comes with a 6.88-inch display while the Redmi A7 Pro comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices support 15W wired charging with a 15W charger inside the box and 7.5W reverse wired charging. The phone series is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. The additional features of the series include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor,IP52-rated durability, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is support for additional features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search for the Redmi A7 Pro. In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual nanoSIM, and includes a dedicated microSD card slot expandable up to 2TB, ensuring flexibility and ample storage options.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

3599 will be 4299 in August I believe.

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

TheAndroidFreak :

Why Jio fiber? It's already costly in my opinion. Offer 1999 for 1Gbps and see the revenues going up on…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Faraz :

IPO k baad Jio Fiber plans k price bhi badhayega jo 8 saal se nahi hua hai.. Minimum will start…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Faraz :

I think 209 and 799 plan are the ones which will disappear first.. 189 will be revised to 199 or…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Gareeb Hu Bhai :

@Faraz bhai 189, 448, 1748 ke voucher le lo. Plan kabhi bhi udd jayenge. Maine parents k number bsnl pe…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments