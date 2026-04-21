Bharti Airtel has expanded its 5G network footprint across Maharashtra and Goa, adding more than 3,400 new sites over the past 12 months. The rollout is aimed at improving coverage and network experience for users across both states, as data demand continues to rise the expansion now covers 36 districts, bringing high-speed connectivity to over 22 million users.

Airtel said the rollout goes beyond major cities and includes smaller towns as well as remote and underserved regions districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar and Sindhudurg are among the areas where the network has been strengthened, helping improve access in locations that have traditionally faced connectivity gaps.









Network Build-Out Continues at a Steady Pace

The company noted that it has been adding more than nine sites every day on average over the last year with more sites going live, users are expected to see improvements in everyday services such as video streaming, downloads, and overall network stability. The wider footprint is also expected to reduce coverage gaps and improve consistency, particularly in areas that previously had limited access.

Focus on Everyday Digital Needs

Bharti Airtel said the enhanced network is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including online work, education, and digital payments the company added that customers should experience more reliable connectivity irrespective of whether they are in urban centres or rural areas.

The rollout is also expected to benefit students, small businesses, tourists and public institutions that rely on stable internet access for day-to-day operations. As digital adoption continues to grow, network consistency remains a key factor in user experience across regions.

Airtel Highlights Growing Data Demand

Data demand across Maharashtra and Goa continues to grow rapidly, and our focus is to stay ahead by consistently strengthening our network. With the addition of 3,400+ new 5G sites, we are delivering faster speeds, wider coverage and a more reliable experience for over 22 million customers. Our continued investments, especially in underserved districts, reflect Airtel’s commitment to bridging connectivity gaps and powering the region’s digital growth with a future ready network,” said Rabi Shankar Mishra, CEO - Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel.

Rs 399 Plan Aimed at Supporting High Usage

Alongside the network expansion, Airtel is offering a fully unlimited data plan with its Rs 399 recharge pack for smartphone users the plan is positioned to support activities such as streaming, studying and working without concerns around data limits.

The company said this offering is designed to complement its growing 5G network, allowing users to take full advantage of higher speeds and improved coverage.

Investments Extend Beyond Urban Areas

Airtel also highlighted that its investments are spread across rural and semi-urban areas, highways, border regions and key economic corridors. By increasing network density across these zones, the company aims to maintain performance even in high usage and high mobility scenarios.

With this latest round of expansion, Airtel is continuing to strengthen its network presence in Maharashtra and Goa, focusing on improving coverage and reliability for users across different geographies.