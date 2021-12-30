Vodafone Idea REDX Plans You Can Buy in 2022

One of the most prominent service providers in India, Vodafone Idea or Vi offers a premium postpaid experience called REDX. REDX plans can be activated for both individuals or a small family depending on the need of the users. The REDX plan offered by Vi attracts a ton of users because of the amazing benefits it comes with. The family plans offered under REDX helps users to bring together multiple mobile numbers in the family under a single postpaid plan and offers the convenience of single bill payment. Users can get the REDX connection either from Vi’s official website or the Vi app. Mentioned below are the REDX plans offered by Vi and all the details one should know about the premium postpaid plan from the telco.

REDX Plans Prices and Other Details

Vi under its REDX plans offers three different plans for users, The first plan is available for individual users and is available at a price tag of Rs 1,099 per month. The second REDX plan offered by Vi is available for 3 family members meaning the benefits of the plan can be enjoyed by 3 family members under one price tag. The cost of this plan is Rs 1,699 per month. Last on the list is the Rs 2,299 REDX plan which can be purchased to connect five family members with one postpaid plan.

Talking about the benefits of the REDX plans which is the most attractive aspect of these plans, the plans come with truly unlimited high-speed data which means that no extra charges will be levied until the REDX plan is activated. Moreover, the plans also offer unlimited calling during the period when the REDX plan is activated. REDX also gives its users special calling rates to 14 countries which include US & Canada @50p/min, China & HK @Rs.2/min, UK & Bangladesh @ Rs.3/min, Australia/ Bhutan/ Germany/ Kuwait/Malaysia/Pakistan/Singapore/Thailand @ Rs.5/min.

All three plans under REDX also come with additional benefits including access to major OTT platforms. Users can get access to Netflix on TV and mobile worth Rs 5,988 every year with these plans, however, under the 2 family plans, access to Netflix is only available for the primary users. Users also get a subscription to 1-year membership of Amazon Prime Video worth Rs 1,499. For the family plans, access is only available with the primary member. Users also get access to one-year mobile Disney+ Hotstar access at no added cost. The REDX plans also offers VIP access to Vi Movies and TV allowing users to enjoy premium originals, movies, Live TV and more on their Vi Movies and TV app.

It is to be noted that the Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar plans available with family access are one-time benefits and are applicable only if not availed with any other postpaid plan. All three plans also offer complimentary access to airport lounges. Moreover, the family plans under REDX come with a lock-in for six months. This means that during the first six months of activating REDX if the users decide to change the postpaid plan or shift to a prepaid connection, an amount of Rs 3000 will be charged as a part of a one-time exit fee. Also, iPhone users can get 100% cashback on their first REDX bill.