Poco M4 Tipped to Arrive in February, Might Feature 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup

Chinese smartphone company Poco might be gearing up to launch its next device Poco M4 which is expected to be a cheaper variant of the Poco M4 Pro launched globally back in November 2021. Poco M4 will be a successor device to Poco M3 which was launched last year in February and came with a Snapdragon 662 chipset along with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera. According to a report from MySmartPrice which cited a leak from renowned tipster Mukul Sharma, the launch timeline and specifications for the upcoming Poco M4 have surfaced online.

Poco M4 is expected to launch globally and in Asian markets in the month of February if the rumours are to be believed. The launch in the Asian markets might include India as well but nothing is confirmed as of now. An official statement about the handset is still awaited from the company. It is also being speculated that the device will come in a similar price range as its predecessor Poco M3.

Poco M4 Expected Specifications

Talking about the specifications of the device, Poco M4 is tipped to come with a display featuring an LCD panel just like Poco M3 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected that the device will be powered by a MediaTek processor but at the moment, exact specs on the processor are not known. Talking about the camera module of the device, it is expected that Poco M4 will feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP OV64B40 sensor, 8MP IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP OV2A lens. The smartphone is expected to operate on Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 skin on top. More details on the upcoming device are expected to arrive as the launch date nears and as of now, these are the only expected specifications for Poco M4.

As mentioned above, Poco M4 will relace Poco M3 launched last year. To recall the specifications of the latter, the smartphone came with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Poco M3 featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood paired up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device had a triple rear camera setup as well headlined by a 48MP camera along with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots. The device also featured an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.