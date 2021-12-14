iPhone 13 Resale Value Far Better Than Google Pixel 6

According to recent reports, Google Pixel 6 which was launched just around two months after iPhone 13 was launched and was considered to be a major Android competitor to the iPhone currently has a significantly lower depreciation rate. According to a report from Mobile Marketplace and price comparison site SellCell, the value of the Apple iPhone 13 has been retaining its value in a much better way as compared to Google Pixel 6.

Comparison Between both the Devices

According to the data collected from buyback vendors, it was revealed that Google Pixel 6 has lost around 43% of its value after being launched for a month, whereas, Apple iPhone 13 had just lost about 25% value in its first month of launch. Moreover, to put it into perspective, it has been three months since the launch of the iPhone 13 range of smartphones and the devices have been depreciating between 22.4% to 28.9% of their value which averages around 21.8%, on the other hand, Google Pixel has witnessed a 42.6% depreciation just in the first month of its release. In simpler words, Pixel 6 has lost twice the value of the iPhone 13 three times in less time period.

iPhones in general has been claimed to hold the most value among any other smartphones. It was also reported last month that iPhone 13 has been retaining its value far better than any other previous version of the iPhone. Till the month of December, iPhone has been the most consistent smartphone in terms of holding its value, however, it is still too early to compare it with Google Pixel 6 as the latter has only been released for around a month and in the foreseeable future a much accurate comparison can be made between the depreciation value of both the smartphones.

The report also mentioned some additional details. It informed that during the second and third months of the launch of the iPhone 13, the value of the handset didn’t increase at all. Rather, the depreciation rate of the device decreased from 25.5% to 21.8% going from month two to month three. This means that the device actually witnessed an increase in value by recovering its price around 3.7%.