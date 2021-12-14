Kodak TV India Announces Launch of New Range of Smart TVs Starting at Rs 23,999



In a recent development, Kodak TV India has announced one of the biggest launches by the company to date for the upcoming and much-awaited Flipkart Big Savings Day sale. The company, in an initiative to strengthen its Make in India policy, is launching a new range of smart TV models under its 7XPRO Series. This new range of smart TVs will be the best 4k TV option available in the country which will ensure the delivery of wholesome entertainment solutions and experience.

Director, and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, Mr Avneet Singh Marwah said in a statement that the brand is very excited to launch Kodak’s new 4K range of unique and premium 7XPRO Bezel-less series as a part of make in India initiative. He informed that the technology of the new range of devices that will be launched has been completely researched in India. He added that with the introduction of the 7XPRO series, the brand aspires to lead the premium smart TV market in India. He said that in the coming two years, the brand aims to be India’s most premium Android TV and achieve over 7% of the share in the country’s Smart TV category.

Specification and Price Details

The smart TVs under the 7XPRO series will be available in three variants that will have 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch with 4k Displays respectively. All these models will feature a high-quality 40W sound output with double box speakers and surround sound. In addition to this, the device also features Google Assistant voice control and dual-band Wi-Fi to support 2.4GHz to 5GHz internet bandwidth.

The models under the 7XPRO series will operate on an ARM Cortex A53 processor and will have an Android interface. The connectivity options on the smart TV includes USB 2.0, HDMI 3, and Bluetooth v. 5.0 accessible through a user-friendly remote control. The smart TVs will also feature a Bezel-less display and digital noise filter. In addition to this, users will also get access to an unmatchable cinematic experience at amazing prices. The TVs have more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.

Users can also find added device supports with these TVs for speakers, headphones, game controllers, mouse and keyboards that can really ensure an engaging and enhanced user experience.

As far as price specifications of the device are considered, the brand has informed that the TVs will be launched for a special introductory price in the upcoming Flipkart sale which will begin on December 16. The three models for Kodak’s new range will be 43UHD7XPROBL which will come at a launch price of Rs 23,999, 50UHD7XPROBL which will be available for Rs 30,999 and lastly 55UHD7XPROBL which can be purchased for Rs 33,999.