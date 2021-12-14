BSNL Rs 399 Prepaid Plan Against Similar Plans from Airtel, Vi and Jio

The government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has several prepaid plans with attractive benefits, call minutes and validity. One such that targets subscribers looking for a longer tenure of validity and free calls than data speed is its Rs 399 prepaid plan. The plan offers a validity of up to 80 days. In terms of benefits, the plan provides unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited data at a reduced speed of 80Kbps after 1GB daily data limit. The user can also get BSNL’s flagship tunes and Lokdhun content. BSNL is slated to launch its 4G networks by mid-2022.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With 84 days validity

Considering similar plans with BSNL’s private telecom counterparts, Airtel offers a prepaid plan with 84 days validity at Rs 455, but a total data limit of 6GB, unlimited calls and 900 SMS. In addition, the subscriber can also get Airtel Thanks app benefits besides a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime mobile subscription. Airtel has other plans with 84 days validity priced at Rs 719 (1.5GB/day) and Rs 839 (2GB/day). If considered in the similar price range as BSNL Rs 399 plan, a nearby option would be the Airtel Rs 359 plan offering 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. However, the plan comes with a reduced validity of up to 28 days.

Vi Prepaid Plans With 84 days validity

Vodafone Idea, too, has a similar plan as that of Airtel’s, at Rs 359, offering similar benefits for 28 days validity. Vi’s prepaid plan at Rs 399 offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 text messages per day, all for 42 days. Vi’s flagship Binge all night offer of free data from 12 am to 6 am applies to this plan. The plan also allows weekend data rollover, access to Vi movies and TV, and 2GB of additional data at no extra cost. Vi has an array of 84 days validity plans coming at Rs 901 (3GB/day data), Rs 459 (6GB data), and Rs 719 (1.5GB data/day) and Rs 839 (2GB data/day).

Jio Prepaid Plans With 84 days validity

With the recent price hike, Jio has no prepaid plan ranging between Rs 300 and 400. However, in all Jio data offers, Jio has plans coming with 84 days validity, with good benefits and OTT subscription offers. They come at price tags Rs 666 (1.5GB data per day), Rs 719 (2GB data/day), Rs 1066 (2GB data per day + additional 5GB and Disney + Hotstar subscription) and Rs 1199 (3GB data/day).