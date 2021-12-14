Bharti Airtel 4G Upload Speeds Up by 5.3% in November: TRAI

Bharti Airtel’s 4G network upload speeds increased by 5.3% in November 2021. The data has been shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). At the same time, Vodafone Idea’s 4G network upload speeds improved by 8.9% in the same month. Both the telcos have been investing in their networks to compete head-on with the rival Reliance Jio. According to a PTI report, TRAI data showed that Jio’s 4G network offered the fastest download speeds in India in November 2021.

Jio’s Download Speed Improved by 10% in November

Reliance Jio’s 4G network saw an impressive upgrade of 10% in download speeds offered in November 2021 to 24.1 Mbps. None of the other private telcos offered this speed or anything more than this.

In terms of offering the fastest upload speeds, there was no one faster than Vodafone Idea. Vi’s mobile networks offered a record upload speed of 8 Mbps. It is the highest by any telco in the last five months. Airtel and Jio’s mobile networks offered 5.6 Mbps and 7.1 Mbps upload speeds.

The data is collected by the TRAI’s MySpeed application on a real-time basis. The higher the download speeds, the better consumers will be able to experience the internet and the higher the upload speeds, the faster consumers will be able to share pictures or videos on the internet or through social media applications.

All the telcos have invested money into buying additional spectrum in the airwaves auction that took place in March earlier this year. At the verge of 2022, almost every telco has deployed additional spectrum in different parts of the country, resulting in enhanced 4G coverage and better download and upload speeds.

Vodafone Idea offers the best upload speeds, and that could be due to the lesser network load that the company’s networks enjoy due to having less number of 4G subscribers as compared to Jio and Bharti Airtel.