Samsung W21 5G Launched With Two Bezel-Less Displays, Specifications and Price

Samsung has just launched its latest foldable device, W21 5G for the Chinese market. An interesting thing to note is that the W21 5G has very similar specs to that of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. However, the W21 5G gets a bigger display and feels more premium. The main screen comes with support for 120Hz refresh rate and the cover display gets the support of 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Samsung W21 5G.

Samsung W21 5G Specifications

The Samsung W21 5G comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O main display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display has a 6.23-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen with support for 60Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung W21 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device will run on Android 10 out of the box with ONE UI 2.5 on top. It is 5G compatible and comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 11W wireless charging. The device gets support for dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS with GLONASS, Bluetooth 5, NFC and MST. For charging, there is a UBS Type-C (Generation 3.2) port available.

In the camera department, there is a triple camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary sensor of the triple camera setup is a 12MP lens paired with a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP 120-degree wide-angle lens. For clicking selfies and video calls, there is a 10MP sensor at the front. For additional security, the fingerprint scanner is mounted at the side of the body.

Samsung W21 5G Price

The Samsung W21 5G has been launched for the Chinese market, it will not come to India. The device is priced at RMB 19,999 which is approximately Rs 2,23,600. It will go on sale from November 20, 2020, onwards and the device comes in a new Gold colour option.