Larsen & Toubro Infotech Brings New Delivery Centre in Hyderabad

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With this centre, LTI will focus on delivering data, digital, and cloud solutions to its global clients. The facility hosts new-age amenities related to the safety, security, and overall wellbeing of employees. Located in the Sky View Campus, Hitech City Main Road, Madhapur, the Center is LEED Gold certified by USGBS.

Highlights

  • Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has just announced the expansion of operations in Hyderabad with setting up of a new delivery centre in the city.
  • LTI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian School of Business.
  • The delivery centre will also help the company with its global operations.

Follow Us

L&T

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has just announced the expansion of operations in Hyderabad by setting up a new delivery centre in the city. The state-of-the-art centre is spread across 110,000 square feet and is designed and equipped for housing over 3000 employees. The delivery centre will also help the company with its global operations.

With this centre, LTI will focus on delivering data, digital, and cloud solutions to its global clients. The centre hosts new-age amenities related to the security, safety, and overall wellbeing of employees. The Center is LEED Gold certified by USGBS and is located in the Sky View Campus, Hitech City Main Road, Madhapur

LTI Signs an MoU With Indian School of Business

LTI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business, the prestigious business school in Hyderabad. The MoU is to conduct research on Digital Readiness. For the unaware, this Digital Readiness Index will serve as a tool to assess the state of digitisation in enterprises.

Shri K. T. Rama Rao, Honourable Minister of IT, Industries, MA & UD, Government of Telangana, conveyed: “It is our endeavour to consolidate Telangana’s position as the preferred destination for technology solution providers and talent. We have backed this resolve by the highest order of ease of doing business, resulting in increased entry of global corporations such as LTI, which in turn augment the overall ecosystem. I congratulate LTI on the launch of this new facility and look forward to more of such milestones in the future.”

Nachiket Deshpande, Executive Board Member & COO, LTI commented: “The city of Hyderabad has a special place in the global technology space that is further complemented by the vast talent pool and an encouraging support by the government. LTI’s new Center in the city will strengthen our operations and play a critical role in our growth aspirations.”

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Brings New Delivery Centre in Hyderabad

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments