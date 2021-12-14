Larsen & Toubro Infotech Brings New Delivery Centre in Hyderabad

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has just announced the expansion of operations in Hyderabad by setting up a new delivery centre in the city. The state-of-the-art centre is spread across 110,000 square feet and is designed and equipped for housing over 3000 employees. The delivery centre will also help the company with its global operations.

With this centre, LTI will focus on delivering data, digital, and cloud solutions to its global clients. The centre hosts new-age amenities related to the security, safety, and overall wellbeing of employees. The Center is LEED Gold certified by USGBS and is located in the Sky View Campus, Hitech City Main Road, Madhapur

LTI Signs an MoU With Indian School of Business

LTI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business, the prestigious business school in Hyderabad. The MoU is to conduct research on Digital Readiness. For the unaware, this Digital Readiness Index will serve as a tool to assess the state of digitisation in enterprises.

Shri K. T. Rama Rao, Honourable Minister of IT, Industries, MA & UD, Government of Telangana, conveyed: “It is our endeavour to consolidate Telangana’s position as the preferred destination for technology solution providers and talent. We have backed this resolve by the highest order of ease of doing business, resulting in increased entry of global corporations such as LTI, which in turn augment the overall ecosystem. I congratulate LTI on the launch of this new facility and look forward to more of such milestones in the future.”

Nachiket Deshpande, Executive Board Member & COO, LTI commented: “The city of Hyderabad has a special place in the global technology space that is further complemented by the vast talent pool and an encouraging support by the government. LTI’s new Center in the city will strengthen our operations and play a critical role in our growth aspirations.”