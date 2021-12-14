Airtel Moves a Step Closer to 5G for Enterprises With Capgemini

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has partnered with Capgemini, a French multinational company (MNC), to bring 5G-based enterprise-grade solutions for the Indian market. Both the companies will be partnering and sharing their experience with 5G solutions, connectivity, and system integration (SI) capabilities for co-innovating a range of 5G use cases focused for India. Airtel’s 5G lab in Manesar and Capgemini’s 5G lab in Mumbai will be the development hubs under the partnership.

Bharti Airtel and Capgemini Have Already Deployed Two 5G Use-Cases

Together, Airtel and Capgemini’s 5G lab have already deployed two 5G use-cases. These use cases are focused on Smart Health and Immersive Remote Assistance for field operations and maintenance. The use cases mentioned above leverage video analytics, computer vision, augmented reality, and AI/ML technologies.

Bharti Airtel is actively partnering with global leading consulting and technology firms to power its #5GforBusiness initiative. The goal of this initiative is to bring and test 5G-based solutions and see if the use case is appropriate for India.

Bharti Airtel was the first telco in the country to demonstrate the power of 5G over its 4G network in Hyderabad, India. Further, Airtel has also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well India’s first cloud-gaming experience with 5G. Bharti Airtel is also leading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India for building next-generation 5G solutions.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Airtel Business, said the telco has been leading 5G testing and validation in India. The partnership between Airtel and Capgemini is to bring cutting-edge 5G solutions and technologies for the customers of Airtel.

Both the companies will be working on developing new 5G use-cases that are focused on helping the enterprises in India. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea both are working aggressively to scale their enterprise business as 5G is just around the corner.