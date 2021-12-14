iPhone 14 Might be Heaviest RAM, Camera Featuring iPhone Ever

The iPhone 14 series is highly anticipated even though the iPhone 13 series just launched. This is because the iPhone 14 series devices are expected to come with major design changes and introduce features never seen on an iPhone before. Now, another report has surfaced online saying that the iPhone 14 Pro models (iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) will feature a triple camera setup which will include a 48MP wide-angle sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens.

According to a MacRumors report, analyst Jeff Pu also expects the iPhone 14 Pro models to feature up to 8GB of RAM. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro models come with 6GB of RAM.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also shared the same about the cameras. Kuo had further said that the iPhone 14 series might bring 8K video-recording support as well.

iPhone 14 Series All Devices to Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate

The iPhone 14 series devices are expected to start from 64GB internal storage variants even though the iPhone 13 series starts at 128GB. Further, according to Jeff Pu, all the iPhones in the iPhone 14 series will come with 120Hz refresh rate support.

With the iPhone 13 series, only the Pro models have got the support for 120Hz refresh rate. Another report from The Elec suggests that Apple will be getting rid of the notch with the iPhone 14 series and introduce a punch-hole cutout in the front for housing the selfie-sensor.

If this is indeed true, the upcoming iPhones will be the most heavily specced RAM and camera devices ever from Apple. Usually, when purchasing an iPhone, consumers only ever care about the internal storage they are getting and not the RAM because of the hardware and software integration that Apple brings to the table with the iPhones. It is almost always a smooth experience with iPhones regardless of the RAM they come with.