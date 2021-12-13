iPhone 13 Users, Do this to Fast-Charge the Device

The iPhone 13 series was announced back in September 2021. All the devices in the series are very identical to the iPhone 12 series smartphones. If you are an iPhone 13 user and want to know how to fast-charge your device, you are in the right place. The iPhone 13 series devices have the best battery performance amongst any of the iPhones ever launched.

If you are an iPhone 13 user and are tired of seeing slow charging, there are a few things that you can do.

Things to Ensure for Fast-Charging the iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 series doesn’t come with a charging brick inside the retail box. Users need to purchase it separately. Now, some users who have been using iPhones previously would look at purchasing the new charging brick as a bad investment.

But that is not true. Some of the older iPhones had 5W charging support. Now, if you are someone who is reusing that 5W charging brick for the iPhone 13, no surprise that you find charging your smartphone a very gruesome experience. The thing is, the iPhone 13 series devices can support fast charging up to 20W. While it is not the fastest in the world, it is still better than what iPhone users previously got.

So instead of resting the 5W charging brick again, use Apple’s 20W fast-charging brick and the USB-C Lightning cable. This would ensure that your iPhone 13 is getting charged at the fastest speed possible.

The thing is, users can also utilise their MacBook Air or MacBook Pro chargers if they have a current-generation laptop. While the charging bricks that come with a laptop are more powerful, the iPhone 13 would only charge at the capacity of 20W, so there won’t be any issue or reason to worry about anything. You can also use Apple’s MagSafe charger, which will support 15W fast charging.