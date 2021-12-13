OnePlus Nord 2 CE India Launch Expected Soon

OnePlus Nord 2 CE, an affordable smartphone from OnePlus, might be making its way to the Indian market in early 2022. In June 2021, India and the world got to see the Nord CE series smartphone from OnePlus for the first time. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to be another super affordable device from the company.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE might launch in India in January or February 2022. The device was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number IV2201.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Further, the device might become the first smartphone from OnePlus to ship with Android 12 (OxygenOS 12) out of the box.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to come with a 64MP primary OmniVision sensor at the rear paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calling and selfies, the device might come with a 16MP primary sensor at the front.

There might be a 4500mAh battery inside with support for 65W fast-charging. Just like the Nord CE that launched in June 2021, the Nord 2 CE is also expected to skip on the alert slider. Further, there might be a 3.5mm audio jack, and the device might feature Gorilla Glass on top of the screen for protection.

Skipping on the alert slider feels like something that OnePlus can or could have avoided. The alert slider is a very convenient tool, and adding it to the smartphone would increase its value by a significant margin in the eyes of the consumers.

The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in the affordable mid-range category.