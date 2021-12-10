In a recent development, it is expected that the launch of the OnePlus 9RT (or OnePlus RT) and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India is around the corner. The news comes in as OnePlus’s upcoming smartphone and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds now have their respective support pages on the company’s Indian website. OnePlus 9RT has been listed under the ‘phone’ category whereas the OnePlus Buds Z2 have been mentioned under ‘accessories.’ Earlier both of these devices were launched in China and it is to be noted that the OnePlus 9RT will launch in India as OnePlus RT.

According to a report from 91mobiles, the OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 were spotted on the company’s Indian website. However, only the support page for the TWS earbuds is openable as of now and for the smartphone only a listing of its support page is available. No information is available on the support page as well and it only says “The Page is Coming Soon”. It is to be noted that both the devices are expected to be launched on December 16.

Specifications for OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS

In China, the OnePlus 9RT came with a display featuring 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The camera module on the handset features a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. OnePlus 9RT features a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter as well. The storage space offered by the device is 256GB of UFS 3.1. The handset will also be backed by a powerful 4500mAh dual-cell battery and will support Warp Charge 65T fast charging technology.

On the other hand, it is expected that new earbuds from OnePlus will be available in two colour options for the Indian market. These colours reportedly will be Obsidian Black and Pearl White. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS features an Active Noise Cancellation Pack (ANC) and has Dolby Atmos support. The earphones will be backed by an 11mm dynamic driver in each bud and the gadget is also IP55 rated. The earbuds will also use the warp charge technology which can enable a user to use the device for 5 hours on a 10-minute charge. It is also claimed that the device can run for 5 hours with ANC activated and 7 hours when it’s not. The charging case can run for around 38 hours.