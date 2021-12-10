Oppo Find X4 Might Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000

It is no hidden secret that Oppo Find X4 is in the works and the Chinese smartphone giant might be very soon launching the device. Although no official comment has been made on the device, recent rumours have emerged providing details on the price and specifications of the smartphone. In an earlier report last month, it was revealed that Oppo Find X4 can be launched as a successor to the Oppo Find X3 which was launched this year in various countries across the globe excluding India. The previous report didn’t provide much information on the device but recent leaks give a lot of information on the handset, from what’s under the hood to the camera specs.

Rumoured Specifications of Oppo Find X4

According to the speculation, the upcoming handset from Oppo will come with a display featuring a 6.78 QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) LTPO E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Talking about the processor, the handset is expected to feature MediaTek’s latest MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset which might be paired up with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The rumours suggest that for the camera module of the device, Oppo Find X4 will have a triple rear camera setup that will consist of two 50MP sensors along with a 13MP camera. The front of the device could feature a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is said to be backed by a 5000mAH battery.

The earlier reports speculated that the device might come featuring 125W fast wired charging technology which was announced by Oppo last year but since then there hasn’t been a device featuring the technology. However, the recent rumours are contrary to these speculations as it is tipped that the handset will come featuring 80W fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Price of Oppo Find X4

The upcoming handset is expected to come in two storage variants and hence two differently priced models. The first variant is expected to have 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage and could be priced at CNY 4,499 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 53,500. The other variant of the smartphone will feature 12GB RAM along with 512GB internal storage and could be priced at CNY 5,499 which is roughly around Rs 65,400.