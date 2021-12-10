Motorola to Ship 53 million Units of Smartphones by the End of 2021

In the recent development of events, Lenovo’s General Manager Chen Jin has revealed some details regarding Motorola’s shipment statistics for the year 2021. Motorola has just launched its latest flagship device in the Chinese market and it seems that Motorola isn’t counted off from the smartphone market. Yesterday Motorola launched two new flagship devices – Moto Edge X30 and Moto Edge S30 and both the devices are expected to bring in numbers for the Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer.

Motorola Looks to Expand with its Two New Devices

In a recent post on Weibo, Chen Jin shared that Motorola’s global shipment of smartphones this year is bound to cross 53 million units. The GM further stated that Motorola is still a significant player in the market and has a robust supply chain that enables it to offer flagship-grade premium smartphones with cutting-edge technology. This comes in the light of Moto Edge X30 becoming the first device to feature Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC.

Previous reports suggested that Xiaomi could become the first company to include Qualcomm’s latest chipset with its highly anticipated Xiaomi 12 Series of smartphones, but as it turns out, Motorola has taken the lead this year by launching Moto Edge X30 in the Chinese market. Chen Jin also stated that the latest Moto handsets are designed keeping in mind the needs of the Chinese market which means that the company is looking to expand its portfolio in the world’s most populated country. And it seems that with the launch of Moto Edge X30 and Moto Edge S30, the smartphone manufacturer is right on track.

The Moto Edge X30 is a premium category smartphone launched by Motorola yesterday comes with a display featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It is a 10-bit panel that is HDR10+ certified. Under the hood, the smartphone has the latest processor from Qualcomm – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is built on Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process and is based upon ARM v9 architecture. It is also expected that the device will make its global debut as Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

On the other hand, Moto Edge S30 is the company’s second flagship device that features Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The device comes in three storage variants with 6GB, 8GB and 12GB of RAM combined with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the triple rear camera setup on the device features a 100MP primary camera.