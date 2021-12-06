Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro Spotted at Several Certification Sites as Launch Nears

As reported quite a few times, Xiaomi is getting all ready to launch its latest flagship smartphone series in the month of December – the Xiaomi 12 series. As per rumours, the Xiaomi 12 series is expected to include six smartphones in the lineup – Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom. Before the devices are officially launched, several reports of them appearing on the certification sites have emerged. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro has been spotted at the TENNA certification site and are said to have been certified. Xiaomi 12 Pro, according to the rumours has also received certification from 3C.

The Details About the Devices

The spotting of the devices at the TENNA certification site suggests that both the devices will come with dual sim support and 5G connectivity. The reports suggest that Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have model numbers 2201123C and 2201122C, respectively. As mentioned above, Xiaomi 12 Pro has also received certification from 3C and the listing has provided a few details about the device. It was noted that Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with 120W fast charge technology. The listings at the certification sites have not provided any solid information other than the charging capabilities and model numbers.

However, several rumours have emerged in the past in regards to Xiaomi 12. If these rumours are to be believed, the Xiaomi 12 is said to operate on Snapdragon SM8450 which is expected to be Snapdragon 898. It was also previously reported that Xiaomi 12 could feature a 50MP rear camera and more rumoured details have emerged about the same a couple of weeks ago. Sources suggest that the device will feature a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera, however, there’s a slight chance of the device featuring a 200MP snapper. Along with the primary camera, three additional 48MP cameras are expected to feature on the device with 2x, 5x and 10x zoom capacities. The Xiaomi 12 could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

More details about these devices are expected to arrive soon as well as the specs of the other smartphones in the series as Xiaomi is gearing up for the decorated launch of these devices.