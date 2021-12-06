Apple to Come with Wide Range of Products and Product Upgrades in 2022

2021 has been a great year for Apple when it came to expanding the product portfolio and now, as per some reports making rounds online, the Cupertino based tech giant is all set to launch multiple new products in 2022 and leave its mark in the tech industry. In a recently released newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has talked about all the things one can expect from Apple in the coming year.

The Devices that are Possibly in Works

A lot of things mentioned in the newsletter has already been reported as to the things that Apple might come with, however, Gurman has also mentioned a few things that have not yet been talked about. He said that Apple is working on a new iPad Pro design that will support wireless charging. Moreover, Apple is also planning to bring updates to iPad Air and the entry-level iPad.

In addition to this, Apple is working on introducing a completely redesigned MacBook Air in 2022 which might be the biggest refurbishment the product has ever received. The new version of MacBook Air is being speculated to come with a new design language and an M2 chipset. Furthermore, the tech giant will also be launching a newly designed high-end iMac with silicon chipset and it will sit above the new 24-inch model.

Apart from this, it has been suggested that a new entry-level MacBook Pro, new MacBook Pro, and new Mac mini are also on the ground plan to arrive next year. If that’s not enough, Apple is also looking to come up with three new watch models which will include an updated version of the Apple Watch SE, an updated version of the standard model and a new version which be designed for extreme sports athletes.

Gurman talking about the tech giant said that, 2021 was one of the humblest of years for Apple and that he expects the company to come with a wider range of products in 2022. Additionally, it is also rumoured that an iPhone SE model might be in the works which is anticipated to operate on the latest A-series chipset and have 5G network connectivity. It is also speculated that AirPods Pro from Apple will also have a new model in 2022 considering the fact that the current one is quite outdated. To end the list, it is also rumoured that Apple is working on its first-ever mixed augmented and virtual reality headset.