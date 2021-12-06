

Samsung has launched its entry-level budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy A03 core without any big reveal. The successor to Galaxy A02 looks quite similar to Samsung Galaxy A03 which was launched last month. The device is a tone down version and hence comes in a single storage variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can also be expanded via SD card. The new device from the South Korean tech giant is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A that also powers several budget smartphones like Realme Narzo 50i, Nokia C30, and Infinix Smart 6.

Specifications of the Device

The Samsung Galaxy A03 core has a dual sim slot (nano) and operates on Android 11 Go Edition. The device comes with a display featuring a large 6.5-inch infinity-V (company speak for waterdrop-style notch) display with HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the device uses an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A as the processor and is paired with 2GB of RAM. The internal storage capacity of the device is 32GB which can be expanded up to 1TB via SD card.

The camera module of the device contains a single rear camera of 8MP with an f/2.0 aperture lens and 4x digital zoom. At the front, the device has a 5MP camera for selfies with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The connectivity options for Samsung A03 core includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with a 2.4GHz band, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and GLONASS.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and the design has been kept very standard owing to the fact that it is an entry-level smartphone. The sensory parameters of the device include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Price and Availability of the Device

The latest budget device from Samsung – Samsung Galaxy A03 core has been priced at Rs 7,999 for its only 2GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant. The smartphone maker is offering the device in black and blue colour options. Interested buyers can purchase the device through Samsung’s online store along with the other online and offline retailers.