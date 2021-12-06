iPhone SE 2020 Is Available at Unbelievable Price in India Currently

iPhone SE 2020 or the iPhone SE second-generation has been discounted heavily for Indian users. The iPhone SE is available in three different variants in India via Flipkart. While the A13 Bionic that powers the smartphone has become a thing of the past, the iPhone SE 2020 is still one of the fastest devices in the price range it is selling for.

The iPhone SE 2020 is available in India starting at Rs 27,999 with 64GB storage. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants are available for Rs 32,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. Customers can even exchange their device and get an additional discount of up to Rs 16,050. iPhone SE 2020 is available in three colours on Flipkart — Black, Red, and White.

Recalling iPhone SE 2020 Specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. There’s a single camera sensor at the rear with a 12MP lens and a 7MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Users can easily record 4K resolution clips with the iPhone SE 2020. As mentioned above, the smartphone runs on A13 Bionic, which came was introduced with the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with the IP67 rating and is capable of wireless charging. It is not a 5G smartphone, however. If you want an iPhone that supports 5G, go for the latest generation devices (iPhone 13 series). But there are no commercial 5G networks in India available yet.

If you are a fan of old generation iPhones that came with a physical home button at the bottom, then this is the best chance for you. The iPhone SE 2020 is likely the last iPhone that comes with a physical button.

The best thing is, iPhone SE 2020 can make for an ideal gift for parents who don’t have much use of smartphones. It weighs only 148g and comes with a brand warranty of one year from the date of purchase.