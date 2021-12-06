iPhone SE 2020 Is Available at Unbelievable Price in India Currently

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

If you are a fan of old generation iPhones which came with a physical home button at the bottom, then this is the best chance for you. The iPhone SE 2020 is likely the last iPhone that comes with a physical button. The best thing is, iPhone SE 2020 can make for an ideal gift for parents who don’t have much use of smartphones.

Highlights:

  • iPhone SE 2020 or the iPhone SE second-generation has been discounted heavily for the Indian users.
  • The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.
  • If you are a fan of old generation iPhones which came with a physical home button at the bottom, then this is the best chance for you.

Follow Us

Apple iPhone SE 2020

iPhone SE 2020 or the iPhone SE second-generation has been discounted heavily for Indian users. The iPhone SE is available in three different variants in India via Flipkart. While the A13 Bionic that powers the smartphone has become a thing of the past, the iPhone SE 2020 is still one of the fastest devices in the price range it is selling for.

The iPhone SE 2020 is available in India starting at Rs 27,999 with 64GB storage. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants are available for Rs 32,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. Customers can even exchange their device and get an additional discount of up to Rs 16,050. iPhone SE 2020 is available in three colours on Flipkart — Black, Red, and White.

Recalling iPhone SE 2020 Specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. There’s a single camera sensor at the rear with a 12MP lens and a 7MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Users can easily record 4K resolution clips with the iPhone SE 2020. As mentioned above, the smartphone runs on A13 Bionic, which came was introduced with the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with the IP67 rating and is capable of wireless charging. It is not a 5G smartphone, however. If you want an iPhone that supports 5G, go for the latest generation devices (iPhone 13 series). But there are no commercial 5G networks in India available yet.

If you are a fan of old generation iPhones that came with a physical home button at the bottom, then this is the best chance for you. The iPhone SE 2020 is likely the last iPhone that comes with a physical button.

The best thing is, iPhone SE 2020 can make for an ideal gift for parents who don’t have much use of smartphones. It weighs only 148g and comes with a brand warranty of one year from the date of purchase.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

iPhone SE 2020 Is Available at Unbelievable Price in India Currently

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments