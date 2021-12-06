OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Colour Options, Price Details Leaked

OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones were earlier launched in China with the OnePlus 9RT smartphone by the Oppo backed smartphone manufacturer. It was also reported a while ago that both OnePlus RT and Buds Z2 TWS earphones would debut in Indian markets on December 16. Firstly, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in the month of October, and it is expected that it will see its India launch with the OnePlus RT moniker. Now the colour options and price for the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS have been leaked before the launch.

Price and Specifications of the Device

The latest tip from tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that new earbuds from OnePlus will be available in two colour options for the Indian market. These colours reportedly will be Obsidian Black and Pearl White. The tip further suggests that the device will be available for Rs 6,000, which he mentioned specifically. If the rumour is true, the price of the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be less than that of Nothing Ear (1), which currently retails at Rs 6,999.

The price for the predecessor model – OnePlus Buds Z, was set at Rs Rs 3,190 in the Indian market. This means that the price of the upcoming model has been almost doubled. The reason for this could be credited to the specification of the device, which has witnessed technological enhancements.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS features an Active Noise Cancellation Pack (ANC) and has Dolby Atmos support. The earphones will be backed by an 11mm dynamic driver in each bud, and the gadget is also IP55 rated. The earbuds will also use the warp charge technology, which can enable a user to use the device for 5 hours on a 10-minute charge. It is also claimed that the device can run for 5 hours with ANC activated and 7 hours when it’s not. The charging case can run for around 38 hours.

It is expected that the makers will continue the sale of OnePlus Buds Z at a discounted price rather than discontinuing it as it provides the users with a cheaper option when they are in the market for earphones.