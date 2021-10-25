Apple MacBook Air Renders Leak Suggests a Slim Profile 

The next-generation Apple MacBook Air is likely to be unveiled sometime in early 2022. While we are months away from the launch of this upcoming laptop, a new set of renders of the device have been leaked online. These new renders give us a glimpse of what we can expect from the Apple MacBook Air in terms of looks and design. Notably, these renders have been shared by Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo.

Apple MacBook Air Renders Revealed

Going by the leaked renders, the Apple MacBook Air model that we are talking about appears to flaunt an extremely thin design, especially for the display frame. From these renders, it looks like the upcoming affordable laptop could flaunt the new notched display design that we have already seen on the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 models launched recently.

The leaked renders of the Apple MacBook Air model show that the company will adopt white bezels for the device. Notably, the company has not used this color option since the 2010s models that adopted a polycarbonate build. Despite featuring narrow bezels at the sides, the chin seems to be noticeable in these renders.

Both the tipsters added that there will be MagSafe 3 support, dual Thunderbolt 4 and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Apple MacBook Air slated for 2022 release. The leaked design showcases the almost impossibly thin profile of the Apple MacBook Air that looks barely wide enough for an audio jack. So, until there is an official confirmation, we cannot confirm this design.

Also, we can expect the laptop to not feature a full-sized keyboard. The tipster Zelbo claims to have seen a prototype model and adds that the renders are based on it. Under the hood, the new MacBook Air is tipped to feature the Apple M2 chipset and is likely to arrive in multiple colour variants.

Having said that the Apple MacBook Air is all set to be launched in early 2022, we need to wait for further details to be hinted by rumours and speculations. Until then we need to wait for further details via leaks and reports, thereby letting us know what we can expect from the laptop.