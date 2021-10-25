Lenovo Tab K10 With Stylus Support Launched In India

Lenovo has taken the wraps off another tablet - the Lenovo Tab K10 in India. This new tablet runs Android 11 and makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T chipset. The device has been launched with the support for Lenovo Active Pen stylus, which is an optional accessory. Notably, the company is marketing a battery-less variant targeted at enterprise customers. Especially, it is targeted at manufacturing, retail, finance, banking, and education industries.

Lenovo Tab K10 Price In India

The Lenovo Tab K10 has been launched starting from Rs 25,000. The company has launched this tablet in two variants - Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE. The official company website is hosting a discount sale on account of the fast-approaching festival season. Under this sale, the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant of the Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant is priced at Rs 13,999. The Wi-Fi variant with the same configuration is out of stock.

On the other hand, the Wi-Fi only variant of the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of the Lenovo Tab K10 is priced at Rs 15,999 and the Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant with the same configuration is priced at Rs 16,999. For now, the 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of the tablet is out of stock. The Lenovo Tab K10 has been launched in a single Abyss Blue colour variant. Also, there is a no-cost EMI offer that lets users get their hands on the tab at Rs 2,333 per month for six months.

Lenovo Tab K10 Specifications

To detail its specs, the Lenovo Tab K10 runs Android 11 and can be upgraded to Android 12. It bestows a 10.3-inch FHD+ TDDI display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and Lenovo Active Pen support. The hardware aspects of the tablet include an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC teamed up with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space that can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the Lenovo Tab K10 include an 8MP primary camera sensor at the rear along with an integrated flash unit. There is a 5MP primary selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity aspects onboard the tablet from Lenovo’s stable include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo Tab K10 comes with dual speakers along with Dolby Atmos and has the ioXt certification that lets users unlock the tablet via face unlock. Powering the tablet is a 7500mAh battery with 10W charging support.