Xiaomi 12 Might be Launched Along with Xiaomi 12X on December 12

There have been several reports of leaked details on the upcoming flagship device from Chinese smartphone giant – Xiaomi 12. Although any official announcement is yet to be made by Xiaomi the recently leaked information suggests that the latest device from the makers will be unveiled on December 12, 2021. It was heavily rumored in the past that Xiaomi 12 could operate on Snapdragon 898 which is the latest chipset from Qualcomm yet to be launched. Moreover, it is expected that the makers will launch the Xiaomi 12X handset along with Xiaomi 12.

Expected Specifications of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X

December 12 could be an appropriate date for the launch of the device keeping in mind the fact that it aligns with shopping festivals in China around mid-December. Qualcomm is still to launch its upcoming powerful chipset Snapdragon 898. The Xiaomi 12, according to the reports, will operate on Snapdragon SM8450 which is expected to be Snapdragon 898. It was also previously reported that Xiaomi 12 could feature a 50MP rear camera and more rumored details have emerged about the same. Sources suggest that the device will feature a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera, however, there’s a slight chance of the device featuring a 200MP snapper. Along with the primary camera, three additional 48MP cameras are expected to feature on the device with 2x, 5x, and 10x zoom capacities. The Xiaomi 12 could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12X could be the other device being launched by the manufacturers alongside Xiaomi 12 on December 12. The 12X model is expected to feature a 6.28-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display. The handset is expected to run on Snapdragon 870 SoC and is being considered as a sequel to Mi 11X. The camera setup on the device is speculated to consist of a 50MP camera, along with a 20MP selfie camera at the front. The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and is expected to support 33W wireless charging and 67W wired charging.

If the reports are true and Snapdragon 898 will indeed be featured in the smartphone, the introduction of Qualcomm processors on such a large scale comes as good news for those who are fans of the processor. The Snapdragon processors have always been better than its major competitor Exynos chip variants when it comes to overall performance, battery life, or thermal control.