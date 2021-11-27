Mavenir Offers 4G Open RAN Small Cell for Outdoor Deployments Ideal for Remote Locations

The network software provider Mavenir has announced the commercial availability of its 4G Open RAN small cell for outdoor deployments. The solution expands the MAVair radio and access portfolio of small cells. The solution had already been tested and deployed in commercial operation with a Tier 1 European communication service provider.

Solution ideal for rural and remote locations

Mavenir’s outdoor small cell (O410) addresses the requirement for outdoor small cells supporting both distributed and centralized Open RAN architectures. It is built on modular hardware architecture and a cloud-native software platform and is highly scalable for various requirements. The outdoor small cell supports both Split 2 and S1 interfaces and can be configured remotely for complete deployment flexibility and upgradability. It primarily benefits areas where coverage and capacity from the CSPs macro are unavailable, economically non-viable, or face zoning issues. Ideal deployments include rural and remote locations, sites constrained by size, power, backhaul, and planning restrictions.

The solution is a plug-and-play model, with zero-touch provisioning and installation, powered with Power over Ethernet (PoE), and offers interfaces with the same Open RAN CU as the macro network and common management with macro.

With the release of the 4G outdoor small cell, Mavenir now has a complete offering of multi-G (2G/3G/4G/5G), software upgradable, Open RAN-based small cells enabling communication service providers to enhance their network capacity and coverage beyond in-building use cases.

According to Aniruddho Basu, Mavenir’s SVP and GM of Emerging Business, the solution is a testament to Mavenir’s capability of delivering products in an agile fashion that integrate and work seamlessly with other network components deployed by communication service providers.

The new 4G outdoor small cell is the precursor for an entirely new line of 4G and 5G Open RAN-based small cell products with integrated DU and Multi RAT radio access solutions in general. It is a state-of-the-art way of building networks that ensures interoperability, vendor competition, element security and reduced operating costs across the RAN. The solutions are easy to deploy, fully automated, scalable and adaptable.

Mavenir focuses on building a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. The company has a client base across 120 countries, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ communications service providers.