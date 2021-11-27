Samsung Galaxy Note Likely to Be Discontinued

Samsung unveiled the last Note series smartphone - the Galaxy Note 20 in August last year. Since then, the company has not unveiled any device in this series. It looks like the company has ended up not making these devices as it did not launch a sequel to the device in 2021. While the worldwide chipset shortage was cited to be the reason, the company is reportedly not making the Note series devices.

Samsung Likely Discontinues Note Smartphones

A fresh report by ET News, a South Korean publication, Samsung has likely put an end to the ongoing rumours regarding the Galaxy Note devices. The report notes that the company will no longer make new Galaxy Note smartphones and there is no such device slated to be launched in 2022. Apparently, this means that the flagship series from Samsung will comprise the Galaxy S22 series and the foldable devices - Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Furthermore, the report claims that the South Korean tech giant is all set to halt the production of the latest model in the series - the Galaxy Note 20 this year. This might come as a shock to those who use the device as it is just a year old and the device has a strong presence in the market this year as well. To be precise, Samsung has sold nearly 3.2 million units of the Galaxy Note 20 series comprising the standard Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

However, this might not be sufficient for Samsung to retain the Note devices given that it is a smartphone with a big screen or a phablet that lost its uniqueness in the market crowded by large-screen smartphones.

What Holds For Fans Of S Pen?

If you are an S Pen aficionado, then the Galaxy Note lineup’s discontinuation might make you miss the stylus, but fret not, as the other devices - the Ultra model in the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the stylus. While the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a slot to house the stylus similar to the Note devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not have the same and you need to use a case that will house it as in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.