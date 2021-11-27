Infinix Note 11S May Soon Arrive in India, Hints CEO

The CEO of Infinix has just teased the launch of Infinix Note 11S in the Indian markets and is going to be the company’s next budget smartphone. The device was initially launched in Thailand and its India release has been teased by the CEO Anish Kapoor via a tweet. The smartphone maker is also getting ready to launch its first 5G device called Infinix Zero 5G. Information on the device has been provided by sources on its specifications and design.

Specifications of the Devices

The Chief Executive Officer of Infinix Anish Kapoor recently shared a tweet that hinted towards the India launch of Infinix Note 11S. He posted images of retail boxes of Infinix 11 and Infinix 11S on his Twitter and added a caption that said there’s something special coming soon for all those interested in gaming. The device has been promoted by the company as a gaming smartphone and it carries a Monster Game Kit.

The handset witnessed its Thailand launch in the month of November and reportedly runs on Android 11. The handset features a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The device has 128GB of storage space that is expandable via an SD card.

The camera module of the device features a triple rear camera setup which contains a 50MP main camera along with two 2MP snappers. The front of the device has a 16MP selfie camera. The Note 11S also comes with a face unlock feature along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports a 33W fast charge technology.

Infinix Zero 5G

On the other hand, as mentioned above details of the first 5G smartphone from Infinix have been shared by a tipster. He has shared through a YouTube video that the device will have the model number X6815 and will be called Infinix Zero 5G. No information has been shared by the company officially, however, the renders suggest that the device will have a hole-punch display and will feature three rear cameras with two LED flash units and a selfie camera. The handset may also come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.