Oppo May Bring 125W Flash Charge Technology with its Next Flagship Device

According to the recent rumors, Oppo Find X4 can be launched as a successor to the Oppo Find X3 which was launched this year in various countries across the globe, not including India. The speculations about the features of the phone roaming around in the market are plenty, but various rumours suggest what could be headlining aspect of the device. The upcoming Oppo Find X4 may feature a 125W fast wired charging technology which could be a game-changer and could charge a 65W chargeable battery in half the time.

The Features of 125W Flash Charge Technology

The 125W flash charge technology was announced by Oppo last year but since then there hasn’t been a device featuring the technology and neither has Oppo shared any plans to use it. But with what could be Oppo’s next flagship device, likely to be called Find X4, it is expected that we will witness the 125W flash charge technology. To put it in the perspective, a 125W charging could fully charge a 4000mAh battery in around twenty minutes which is half the time it takes currently for 65W charging to charge an Oppo or Realme device.

Moreover, Oppo had also revealed a 65W AirVOOC wireless charging technology which could be used in the Find X4 as well but there hasn’t been any information on that either. Anyways, the introduction of 125W flash charge technology will definitely give Oppo an upper hand over its other competitors such as Samsung or Xiaomi. Xiaomi has been providing high-end charging technologies only on its premium devices and Samsung has been lacking behind Xiaomi in terms of charging technologies. However, when it comes to Oppo and Realme, they have been providing a 65W charging technology on the devices that costs under Rs 20,000 which already gives them an edge.

In addition to this, Oppo Find X4 is also expected to use the unannounced Snapdragon 898 processor which is scheduled to be unveiled on November 30th at a Qualcomm event. However, the processor will be available only from the next year which leaves Oppo enough time to chart out the plans as they have been becoming the key players in the market.