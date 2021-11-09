Be it working from your office or home or enjoying videos via OTT platforms, you need to have the best Wi-Fi connection. However, Wi-Fi speed and coverage are prone to waver, especially in large apartments with huge concrete walls. You might enjoy the best Wi-Fi connection in specific regions of your home while there could be dead spots in some places. The unreliable nature of Wi-Fi can be the result of many factors that will affect its coverage, speed and overall reliability.

Why Does Your Broadband Wi-Fi Fluctuate?

Here, we have listed the most annoying reasons that might make your Wi-Fi connection unstable and poor. Check out these points from here.

Physical distance: The physical distance between the Wi-Fi router and devices is the prime reason for the poor connectivity. The farther the distance, the poorer connectivity you will get.

Obstructions: The presence of wooden furniture and concrete walls are a nightmare for Wi-Fi strength as it can partially absorb or block the signal, especially on 5GHz or higher spectrum devices.

Interference: Wi-Fi signals are transmitted over the same frequency bands as microwave ovens, cell phones and RF devices and can be easily interfered. So, make sure your neighbours do not meddle with it.

Using only one router: If you live in a big mansion, then a single router cannot serve all nooks and corners of your home, especially due to walls that will block the signals.

Router performance: You need to use a recent-generation router to meet all our requirements. The routers that are pre-included in your broadband package might not perform as intended.

Excessive bandwidth consumption: The problem could be due to the Wi-Fi router’s capacity as it can be overwhelmed with unnecessary or intruding devices that consume high bandwidth.

Lack of hardwiring: Smartphones and laptops require Wi-Fi for while PCs and TVs can have wired connections. Eventually, offloading any excess stress on your Wi-Fi is important for a stable connection.

Poor optimisations: You can configure how your Wi-Fi plays an underrated role to ensure that the Wi-Fi connection is stabilised. The signal will deteriorate if you are not using the maximum number of channels supported by the router.

Additional router features: The latest routers come with pre-loaded features such as an inbuilt VPN, an app control and more. These can limit or impact the Wi-Fi speed.

Damaged infrastructure: Try to spot the wear and tear on the fibre line or coaxial cable coming to your house. It could be damaged due to harsh weather, thereby impacting the connection.