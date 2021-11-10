Vodafone Idea You Broadband Noteworthy High Speed Plans

Vodafone Idea runs a broadband subsidiary called You Broadband. The company offers its services in multiple cities of the country. If you are someone looking for a new broadband connection or planning to switch to another Internet Service Provider (ISP), You Broadband has some plans in its portfolio that are certainly worth consideration. The plans that we are going to be looking at come with 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. All of these plans offer sufficient speed for a family with different needs for internet.

You Broadband Plans That You Should Look at

You Broadband offers 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed plans to the users in Navi Mumbai. Note that these plans are available in select other circles of the country. The 100 Mbps plan costs Rs 826 per month while the 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed plans cost Rs 944 and Rs 1,062 per month, respectively.

All of the prices mentioned above are inclusive of taxes which mean that these plans are a few of the most affordable high-speed internet plans available in India. Users get 3.5TB or, 3500GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data every month with all of the above-mentioned plans.

If you want to go for the long-term option with either of these plans, you will get additional days of service from the company. For example, if you go for 90 days or three months plan, the company will offer you five days of additional service for free, meaning you will get 95 days of service.

Likewise, with the 180 days or six months plan, users are entitled to receive 10 days of additional service for free and with the 365 days plan, the company will offer 15 days of service for free. So with the six months plan, users will get 190 days of service and with the 365 days or one year plan, users will get 380 days of service.

However, there are no other additional benefits offered with the long-term plans. Users can get a Wi-Fi router and modem from the company by paying a one-time fully refundable deposit of Rs 1999.