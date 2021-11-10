Airtel My WiFi Plans Start at Rs 299 Per Month With 30GB of Data

Airtel Business, an arm of Bharti Airtel that focuses on offering corporate services, offers a Wi-Fi hotspot device, namely ‘My WiFi’. There are four Airtel My WiFi plans available for enterprise or corporate customers. These plans start at Rs 299 and range up to Rs 499. The higher-end plans also come with Google Workspace benefits and a lot of data.

Airtel My WiFi device is a very simple and easy to use gadget. Let’s dive deep into the plans and understand which one would be the best for you.

Airtel My WiFi Plans for You

The first My WiFi Airtel plan comes for Rs 299 per month. With this plan, Airtel offers 30GB of monthly data with 100 SMS. Customers have the option of adding the dongle to their purchase with all of the plans. Then, with the Rs 349 plan, users get up to 40GB of data with 100 SMS. Neither of these plans offers any extra benefits to the customers.

Moving on, there is a Rs 399 plan which comes with 60GB of data and 100 SMS. This plan also offers users access to the Google Workspace. Lastly, there’s the Rs 499 plan with which the company offers up to 100GB of data, 100 SMS, and access to the Google Workspace.

Note that the prices of these plans are exclusive of taxes. The dongle latches on to the 4G network of Bharti Airtel to provide users with connectivity.

Airtel My WiFi Device Overview

It is a simple Wi-Fi hotspot device that is meant to help you stay connected anywhere you go. Note that most smartphones today already come with the ability to create Wi-Fi hotspots. But this is a dedicated device made just for the enterprise users of Bharti Airtel.

The device opens from the back where you can put the SIM card of Bharti Airtel. Since it can fit inside your pocket or bag very easily, you can carry it with you to a library, park, office, college, or more places.

The good thing is that enterprises don’t need to spend more on the dongles separately from 18 months onwards. Bharti Airtel will provide it for free after 18 months. The My WiFi dongle is separately available for a one-time cost of Rs 2,000.

If you want to purchase these Airtel Business My WiFi plans today, you can head to the telco’s website. You will find these plans listed under the Airtel Corporate Postpaid plans.

This dongle can be a good device to keep in your backpack in case you are worried about your smartphone’s battery running out faster due to the use of hotspot. The need for such dongles has reduced very much in the last couple of years, but they are still of a lot of use for many enterprises and small businesses.

Enterprise customers can also opt to purchase the Airtel My WiFi plans without the dongle in case they already have one.