Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Calling Support Extended to New Region

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is trying to expand the support for voice-over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) calling to as many parts of the country as possible. The telco has been activating the VoWi-Fi service in phases in select regions of India. Now, Vi has added yet another region to its list for VoWi-Fi support. Up until now, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, UP East, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Mumbai were on the list of the company to get support for VoWi-Fi service. However, Vi’s website suggests that the service is now also available in the Rest of Bengal. This means that the users in Bengal would now be able to access VoWi-Fi calling from their smartphones. However, it is not just a new region, but the company is now also offering Wi-Fi calling support for new smartphones.

Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Calling Available for New Smartphones

This, of course, has to include the new iPhone series that launched recently. All the devices in the iPhone 13 series can support Vodafone Idea’s VoWi-Fi calling. All the iPhones, including iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and so on, can support VoWi-Fi calling.

Smartphones from other brands, including OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi, also support the Wi-Fi calling service from Vi. It is unfortunate to see smartphones from brands such as Vivo and iQoo not included in the list. The new Reno6 series from Oppo supports Vi’s Wi-Fi calling.

If you have a smartphone from one of these brands and you want to know whether your device supports Vi Wi-Fi calling, you can go to the company’s website.

Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi calling service is available for each and every eligible postpaid and prepaid customer of the telco. The good thing is, there’s no additional charge for the consumers if he/she is on an unlimited voice calling pack. But of course, you will need a strong Wi-Fi connection for which you need to pay. The VoWi-Fi calls will consume data provided by your broadband connection.

How to Activate Wi-Fi Calling on Vi?

If you want to know how you can activate the Wi-Fi calling service if you are a Vodafone Idea user, follow these steps.

1. Connect your device with a stable and fast Wi-Fi network.

2. Ensure that your smartphone supports Vi’s VoWi-Fi calling service and is also updated.

3. There must be a 4G SIM of Vi inside your smartphone.

4. Go to Settings on your device and turn on the Wi-Fi calling switch. The steps will be different for both iOS and Android users. But the Wi-Fi calling switch will be inside settings and then network settings for Android users, while for iOS users, it will be Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi calling.

One thing that you must ensure is that both VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling should be switched on in your device when you are trying to make a VoWi-Fi call.

The benefit of VoWi-Fi calling is that users can make crystal clear calls despite being in a bad network zone.