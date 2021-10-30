Excitel Broadband Offers Some of the Most Affordable Internet Plans in Delhi

Excitel is one of the popular broadband service providers in India that offers a slew of plans. The company takes over the competition with its high-speed and affordable plans. While Reliance JioFiber is a dominant player providing high-quality and affordable broadband plans in the country, Excitel is offering stiff competition to the company with its plans. Having said that, here we list the various Excitel broadband plans that are among the most affordable plans in Delhi right now.

Excited Broadband Plans

Notably, Excitel offers only three broadband plans for its users. These plans offer 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps upload or download speeds. The service provider offers unlimited data benefits to its subscribers without any restrictions on the FUP (fair-usage-policy) limit.

Detailing on these plans, the Excitel base plan offers 100 Mbps speed and is priced at Rs 699 per month. Moving forward, the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps broadband plans are priced at Rs 799 and Rs 899 per month respectively. As per the same, Excitel offers the most affordable broadband plans with 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed. Apart from pricing, these plans will become relatively more affordable if you choose a longer validity. On choosing the 300 Mbps plan for over three months, users will get bundled OTT benefits. Notably, these plans bundle a Wi-Fi Fibre router and dual-band Wi-Fi as well.

To help interested users understand, the 12 months subscription of the 100 Mbps plan, which is priced at Rs 699 per month will drop the subscription cost bringing it to Rs 399 per month. The same applies to the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans on choosing a longer subscription period.

For the uninitiated, these Excitel broadband plans are exclusive of taxes. Also, there will be no installation charges on the Fiber connection of these plans. Interested participants need to pay Rs 2,000, a refundable security deposit for the ONU device. For the new subscribers, the Excitel 100 Mbps plan is available for nine months while the 200 Mbps plan is available for three months. Having said that, these are the affordable Excitel broadband plans that are available for users in Delhi. You can choose another circle as well.