Excitel Offering 200 Mbps Plan for Less than Rs 200 Per Month

Excitel, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers (ISPs) in India is providing its 200 Mbps broadband plan for a monthly cost of less than Rs 200. The company is calling it “Swift Onboarding Plan” where it wants more and more Indians to be able to enjoy high-speed broadband services.

This reduces the onboarding costs and helps users understand how fiber broadband can help them stay inside their homes. It is worth noting that Excitel has become the first ISP in India to offer a 200 Mbps broadband plan for less than Rs 200 per month.

Pay Rs 500 to Excitel and Get 200 Mbps plan for 3 Months

Excitel will be charging a one-time fee of Rs 500 from the users against which the company will provide a 200 Mbps plan for three months. This effectively means that the customers have to pay only Rs 166.66 per month for the 200 Mbps plan. There is not a single ISP in India that is offering such a deal to its customers.

The company will offer uniform 200 Mbps download and upload speed to the users. In addition to that, Excitel will offer truly unlimited data with this plan without any fair usage policy (FUP) restrictions. There are no OTT benefits delivered with this plan but that is fair as it is available at such a low cost.

The ‘Swift Onboarding Plan’ will be available for customers living in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. It is a one-time introductory offer for the customers who are going for new connections. Existing customers can’t avail this amazing 200 Mbps plan offer from Excitel.

Normally, Excitel customers have to pay Rs 799 per month for the 200 Mbps plan. Even purchasing it for 12 months doesn’t make the plan this cheap for the customers. The company also offers a free dual-band router and free installation. You can also look at the 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans of the company once the three months of this offer are complete.