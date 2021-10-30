Airtel Smartphone Offer Might be Better Than JioPhone Next

A couple of days back, Bharti Airtel came out with its smartphone offer. The telco’s smartphone offer was looked down upon because people were expecting the JioPhone Next offer to be superior. However, after the JioPhone Next price (Rs 6,499) was revealed by the company, Airtel’s smartphone offer doesn’t look that bad. Focusing on the specifications, the JioPhone Next doesn’t have anything superior or unique except for its operating system. The device comes running on the Pragati OS. As per the company, it is a highly optimised Android OS to upgrade the experience of using a smartphone for entry-level users.

The only thing is, JioPhone Next’s price is way too much when thought from a long-term perspective. If purchased on one of the EMI options, the customer will have to quite an amount and there’s one more thing, the JioPhone Next is locked for Jio SIMs for data services.

Bharti Airtel Reduces Smartphone Cost

While Bharti Airtel users will also have to spend quite a good amount on the recharge plans to get the Rs 6,000 cashback, it still reduces the amount of the smartphone purchased by the users in the long run.

Bharti Airtel is offering its cashback benefit on the purchase of hundreds of smartphones from several brands. This gives the customers more control over their spending power and which brand do they want to go with.

With the JioPhone Next, firstly you need to spend quite a bit of money and then also go for a Jio SIM for data services. The second SIM card is effectively only for voice calling and SMS services. If you want to know the number of smartphones that are available under the cashback offer from Bharti Airtel and also want to understand the offer details in a much better manner, please click here.

If the Pragati OS isn’t that smooth, the JioPhone Next might not see any success.

Smartphones That Are Available Under Airtel Offer

Here are all the smartphones that you can get under the Airtel offer.



