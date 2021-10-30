Redmi Note 9 India Variant Gets MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update

Of late, Xiaomi has been rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update to its eligible smartphones. Now, the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 received this latest update. Following the same, the Indian variant of the smartphone in question has also started getting the update.

Redmi Note 9 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update

Xiaomi has started seeding the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update to the Redmi Note 9 units in India. The fresh system update for the device carries the build number V12.5.2.0.RJOINXM. As the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update brings a slew of optimisations rather than new features, it does come with any visual change post the latest software update. Moreover, this update brings the October 2021 security patch as well.

Similar to any other OTA update, the latest one will also arrive in batches. Currently, the build is labeled Stable Beta, which is the moniker given by Xiaomi to say that it has limited availability. Having said that, the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update should be available for all users of the Redmi Note 9 in India in the near future.

We can also expect the update to reach the other country-specific Redmi Note 9 variants sometime soon.

For those who are unaware, the Redmi Note 9 was launched with Android 10 topped with MIUI 11. Since its launch, the smartphone received only a single MIUI as well as Android update, which is the MIUI 12 and Android 11. Now, it is getting the second update, the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update.

Redmi Note 9 Specs

The Redmi Note 9 was launched in India last year as the first MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powered smartphone in the country. The device comes fitted with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor. Also, the other major highlight of the Redmi Note 9 includes a relatively bigger 5020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging support that will be available in the future. The display on the smartphone is termed DotDisplay and it carries the credits of being the first non-Pro smartphone in the Redmi Note series to be priced above Rs 10,000 in the country.