Oppo Introduces New Range of Charges Including 125W Flash Charger

Oppo on Wednesday unveiled a new lineup of chargers including an 125W flash charge, a 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge along with a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and a 110W mini flash charger. The company said that the new range of chargers including the high-power wired and wireless charging technologies would consolidate Oppo’s position in the flash charge category. The 125W flash charge is said to feature an “advanced encryption algorithm” along with a “strict temperature control regulators” that is said to provide safe flash charging experience to users.

Oppo 125W Flash Charge Promises Full Charge in 20 minutes

The company said that its 125W Flash charge technology would be able to charge a device with 4000mAh battery up to 41% in five minutes and full charge in 20 minutes. The Flash charge technology is also said to be compatible with its previous SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charge protocols. Further, the 125W flash charge is also said to support mainstream protocols like 65W USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) and 125W Programmable Power Supply (PPS).

Oppo said that the 125W flash charge is the “most advanced flash charging technology” and that it evolved from the SuperVOOC design with “comprehensive hardware architecture upgrade.” The flagship charger is said to support up to 20V 6.25A charging scheme. Crucially, Oppo said that the 125W flash charge features enhanced power density properties that reduces charging time without the need to increase the size of the charger. The 125W flash charge is said to feature 10 additional temperature sensors that aids users by monitoring charging status and ensuring highest safety during charging.

“The accelerated 5G rollout worldwide as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications including gaming and video viewing represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and user charging experience,” Jeff Zhang, chief charging technology scientist at Oppo, said in the release.

Oppo 65W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge Promises Full Charge in 30 Minutes

Oppo said that the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge can fully charge a device with 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes. The flagship wireless charger is said to have five-fold safety protection measures along with foreign object detection functions. Crucially, the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge is also said to be compatible with the Qi standard and aids the user by providing a cable-free super-fast charging experience.

Further, the company has also launched the “smallest and thinnest” 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and a 110W mini flash charger with dual level architecture.

The mini SuperVOOC charger is said to weigh 60 grams with a thickness of 10.05mm. The 50W mini SuperVOOC charger is said to be compatible with VOOC protocols along with support for 27W PD and 50W PPS technology.

It has to be noted that Oppo has not provided a timeframe for the commercial availability of its new range of chargers.