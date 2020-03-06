Moto G8 With Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4000mAh Battery Goes Official

Highlights Moto G8 features Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

The handset offers 16MP triple camera setup and a 8MP selfie shooter

Motorola has added a 4000mAh battery and 10W fast charging support

Lenovo-owned Motorola just launched the Moto G8 smartphone in Brazil. The specifications of the Moto G8 are on the mediocre side and it looks very much like a smartphone from 2019. The Moto G8 sports an HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and triple rear camera setup. The Moto G8 will sit between the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play which were launched four months ago. In fact, the Moto G8 offers similar specs as the Moto G8 Play. Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus in India, but there’s no update on whether the standard G8 is coming to the Asian sub-continent or not.

Moto G8: Specifications and Features

As mentioned above, specifications of the Moto G8 are very much identical to the Moto G8 Play. The phone flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ punch-hole Max Vision screen similar to the Moto G8 Play. The Moto G8 Plus featured a teardrop notch, but the G8 Play comes with a punch-hole located on the top left corner. Under the hood, Motorola has added the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Cameras on the newly launched Moto G8 include a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro sensor completes the setup. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera for attending video calls and capturing selfies.

The Moto G8 allows users to expand the internal storage via a microSD card slot and the phone also rocks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the Moto G8 include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset runs Android 10 out of the box and the interface will be close to stock Android. Lastly, there’s a 4000mAh battery underneath which has just 10W fast charging. At a time when smartphone brands like Realme are including 30W fast charging even on budget phones, Motorola went with just 10W charging tech.

Moto G8: Pricing and Availability

Motorola announced the Moto G8 in two colour options- Neon Blue and Pearl White. The handset comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage priced at R$ 1,299 (approx. Rs 20,800). The company is yet to announce the launch date of Moto G8 in India.