Airtel Secure Internet Features and Benefits

Airtel Business, the enterprise-focused arm of Bharti Airtel, offers a service called ‘Secure Internet’. From the name itself, it is evident that it is a service aimed at making the internet experience of customers and clients a very safe one. The service is meant for enterprises and organisations as it is only offered to customers looking to purchase internet leased lines or UTM/firewall services. Secure Internet service is not offered by Airtel to customers going for DSL or normal fiber broadband connections.

The Airtel Secure Internet offering is comprised of two parts. The first one is the ‘Internet Leased Line’ and the second one is ‘UTM/Firewall service’. The company also offers standalone UTM/firewall service as well if the customer doesn’t want a leased line from Airtel. Here are the features and benefits of Airtel Secure Internet.

Airtel Secure Internet Benefits/Features

The first feature/benefit of Airtel Secure Internet is ‘end-to-end managed services’. This includes onsite installation and support along with proactive monitoring for device health check-ups and comprehensive support from the telco’s intelligence centre.

The other major benefits/features of Airtel Secure Internet are — strong encryption, flexible deployment models, deep packet inspection, complete security, and performance-based SLAs.

Airtel promises customers/clients round the clock active monitoring and management of the internet connectivity and firewalls. This helps customers, including small enterprises to big organisations, keep their peace of mind.

The Secure Internet service is also cost-effective as customers can go for flexible subscription models where they can pay monthly or quarterly, whatever suits them. Airtel provides customers with hardware upgrades with bandwidth upgrades for a very small incremental cost.

The Airtel Secure Internet is a service aimed at keeping the internet experience of organisations and enterprises not only secure but also cost-effective. With the world going the digital route, there’s a need for such services.